A correction may be in store for Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares?

As of close of business last night, Inotiv Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.94, up 4.68% from its previous closing price of $6.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 987821 shares were traded. NOTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NOTV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Lake Street on November 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $7 from $60 previously.

On October 04, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

On January 31, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on January 31, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Neff R Matthew sold 1,000 shares for $21.12 per share. The transaction valued at 21,123 led to the insider holds 63,388 shares of the business.

Neff R Matthew sold 1,000 shares of NOTV for $19,100 on Oct 17. The Director now owns 64,388 shares after completing the transaction at $19.10 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Garrett Michael, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $23.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,058 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOTV has reached a high of $58.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NOTV traded 517.53K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.14M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.58M, compared to 1.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.51% and a Short% of Float of 14.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.16 and -$4.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.18. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.41 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $153.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $154.98M to a low estimate of $153M. As of the current estimate, Inotiv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.08M, an estimated increase of 411.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.58M, an increase of 95.90% less than the figure of $411.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $149.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135.99M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $552.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $550.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $550.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $89.61M, up 514.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $643.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $658.73M and the low estimate is $620.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.