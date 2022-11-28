A correction may be in store for MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares?

In the latest session, MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) closed at $5.92 down -4.05% from its previous closing price of $6.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 724201 shares were traded. MGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.63.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MacroGenics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $5.70 to $16.

SMBC Nikko Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when BIOTECH TARGET N V bought 300,000 shares for $5.96 per share. The transaction valued at 1,788,180 led to the insider holds 8,529,963 shares of the business.

BIOTECH TARGET N V bought 250,000 shares of MGNX for $1,090,500 on Oct 24. The 10% Owner now owns 8,229,963 shares after completing the transaction at $4.36 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, BIOTECH TARGET N V, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $4.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,157,100 and bolstered with 7,979,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGNX has reached a high of $19.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MGNX has traded an average of 881.19K shares per day and 1.27M over the past ten days. A total of 61.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.88M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MGNX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.27M, compared to 4.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.04% and a Short% of Float of 10.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of -$0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$2.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.13. EPS for the following year is -$2.31, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.49 and -$3.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $33.83M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $70.5M to a low estimate of $12M. As of the current estimate, MacroGenics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.38M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.07M, an increase of 310.50% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $135.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.6M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $198.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.45M, up 68.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $138.9M and the low estimate is $13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -25.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.