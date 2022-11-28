A correction may be in store for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares?

In the latest session, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) closed at $0.12 down -6.04% from its previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0078 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2306435 shares were traded. VTGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1328 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when GIN JERRY B bought 100,000 shares for $0.18 per share. The transaction valued at 17,870 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

GIN JERRY B bought 100,000 shares of VTGN for $17,870 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.18 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Singh Shawn, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 600,000 shares for $0.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 103,200 and bolstered with 626,234 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTGN has reached a high of $2.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1378, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7246.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VTGN has traded an average of 6.21M shares per day and 2.96M over the past ten days. A total of 206.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.00M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VTGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.39M with a Short Ratio of 9.19M, compared to 4.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $310k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $930k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11M, down -16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.03M and the low estimate is $1.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 778.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.