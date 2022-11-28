A glimpse at Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $12.57, up 2.95% from its previous closing price of $12.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2136001 shares were traded. ELAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.09.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ELAN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $22 from $37 previously.

On August 16, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $24.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Sell on July 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when BILBREY JOHN P bought 7,500 shares for $13.24 per share. The transaction valued at 99,267 led to the insider holds 41,722 shares of the business.

HOOVER R DAVID bought 20,000 shares of ELAN for $303,614 on Sep 09. The Director now owns 145,000 shares after completing the transaction at $15.18 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Simmons Jeffrey N, who serves as the PRESIDENT, CEO AND DIRECTOR of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $14.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 436,146 and bolstered with 30,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELAN has reached a high of $31.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ELAN traded 7.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 488.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 473.10M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ELAN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.97M with a Short Ratio of 12.22M, compared to 11.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.08B, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, a decrease of -4.60% over than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.76B, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.74B and the low estimate is $4.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.