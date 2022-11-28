A glimpse at HireRight Holdings Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) closed at $11.65 up 8.07% from its previous closing price of $10.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 482824 shares were traded. HRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HireRight Holdings Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on November 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $9 from $22 previously.

On November 04, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $12.

On September 21, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Needham initiated its Buy rating on September 21, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when GENERAL ATLANTIC GENPAR (BERMU bought 110,054 shares for $11.07 per share. The transaction valued at 1,218,298 led to the insider holds 30,794,994 shares of the business.

GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. bought 110,054 shares of HRT for $1,218,298 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 30,794,994 shares after completing the transaction at $11.07 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, GENERAL ATLANTIC GENPAR (BERMU, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 300,000 shares for $10.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,156,000 and bolstered with 30,684,940 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HireRight’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRT has reached a high of $19.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HRT has traded an average of 274.30K shares per day and 680.12k over the past ten days. A total of 79.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.56M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 0.85M, compared to 1.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 5.90%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $1.8, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.18 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $211.16M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $221M to a low estimate of $207M. As of the current estimate, HireRight Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $204.98M, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $200.58M, an increase of 1.00% less than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $220M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $196.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $863M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $826.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $835.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $730.06M, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $874.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $934M and the low estimate is $778.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.