A glimpse at Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.53, up 3.69% from its previous closing price of $2.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 454286 shares were traded. TNYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TNYA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when COLUMN GROUP III GP, LP bought 9,615,384 shares for $2.60 per share. The transaction valued at 24,999,998 led to the insider holds 9,615,384 shares of the business.

GOEDDEL DAVID V bought 9,615,384 shares of TNYA for $24,999,998 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 9,615,384 shares after completing the transaction at $2.60 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Casdin Eli, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,492,042 shares for $2.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,479,309 and bolstered with 6,078,860 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNYA has reached a high of $22.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7448, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6245.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TNYA traded 224.33K shares on average per day over the past three months and 697.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.93M. Insiders hold about 4.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TNYA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 1.29M, compared to 1.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.64% and a Short% of Float of 6.82%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.53 and -$2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.68. EPS for the following year is -$2.52, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.16 and -$3.05.