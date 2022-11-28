A Stock You Should Be Looking At: CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

After finishing at $30.81 in the prior trading day, CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) closed at $31.04, up 0.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1060221 shares were traded. CNP stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.89.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Smitherman Barry T bought 8,005 shares for $28.38 per share. The transaction valued at 227,167 led to the insider holds 20,534 shares of the business.

Smitherman Barry T sold 16,347 shares of CNP for $510,576 on May 05. The Director now owns 12,529 shares after completing the transaction at $31.23 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Smitherman Barry T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $28.67 each. As a result, the insider received 57,340 and left with 23,747 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CenterPoint’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNP has reached a high of $33.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.33M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 630.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 628.70M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CNP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.71M with a Short Ratio of 11.86M, compared to 12.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CNP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.74, compared to 0.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.62. The current Payout Ratio is 28.40% for CNP, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 30, 2002 when the company split stock in a 1000:843 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $1.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.35B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.12B and the low estimate is $8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.