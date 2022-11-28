A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Imago BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO)

The price of Imago BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO) closed at $35.66 in the last session, up 0.06% from day before closing price of $35.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 436704 shares were traded. IMGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IMGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.20 and its Current Ratio is at 13.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 28, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On February 14, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Eichorn Laura G. sold 553 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 9,954 led to the insider holds 207,737 shares of the business.

Tapper Amy E. sold 750 shares of IMGO for $13,425 on Nov 02. The insider now owns 119,047 shares after completing the transaction at $17.90 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Eichorn Laura G., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 447 shares for $18.00 each. As a result, the insider received 8,046 and left with 207,737 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMGO has reached a high of $35.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.47.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IMGO traded on average about 493.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.58M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 33.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.63M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IMGO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.43M, compared to 3.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.48% and a Short% of Float of 14.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.76 and -$1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.84. EPS for the following year is -$2.44, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.9 and -$3.06.