Ameren Corporation (AEE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) was $88.81 for the day, up 0.76% from the previous closing price of $88.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 350012 shares were traded. AEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AEE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3246.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on June 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $96 from $94 previously.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $104.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when MOEHN MICHAEL L sold 3,030 shares for $83.20 per share. The transaction valued at 252,096 led to the insider holds 142,897 shares of the business.

MOEHN MICHAEL L sold 2,696 shares of AEE for $250,081 on Sep 01. The Executive VP & CFO now owns 145,642 shares after completing the transaction at $92.76 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Diya Fadi M, who serves as the SVP & CNO of Subsidiary of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $95.21 each. As a result, the insider received 666,470 and left with 87,011 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ameren’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEE has reached a high of $99.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.07.

Shares Statistics:

AEE traded an average of 1.44M shares per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 258.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 257.49M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AEE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.2M with a Short Ratio of 4.63M, compared to 5.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.00, AEE has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.65, while EPS last year was $1.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $4.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.07. EPS for the following year is $4.37, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.47 and $4.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.05B to a low estimate of $1.79B. As of the current estimate, Ameren Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.81B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.42B, a decrease of -8.30% less than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.39B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.69B and the low estimate is $6.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.