An average trading volume for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $36.87 in the prior trading day, Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) closed at $37.12, up 0.68%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1093461 shares were traded. CAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CAG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 261.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on November 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $41 from $35 previously.

On November 15, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $42.

On March 30, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $34.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on March 30, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Bartell Carey sold 6,408 shares for $34.50 per share. The transaction valued at 221,076 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

McGough Thomas M sold 21,405 shares of CAG for $757,737 on Aug 17. The EVP & Co-COO now owns 104,859 shares after completing the transaction at $35.40 per share. On Jul 25, another insider, CHIRICO EMANUEL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $34.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,021,800 and bolstered with 40,788 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Conagra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAG has reached a high of $36.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.54M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 480.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 477.04M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CAG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.77M with a Short Ratio of 9.02M, compared to 9.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CAG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.98, compared to 1.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.91. The current Payout Ratio is 104.30% for CAG, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 09, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1285:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.48 and $2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.44. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.54B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.57B and the low estimate is $12.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.