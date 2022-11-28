An average trading volume for Ryder System Inc. (R) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) closed at $96.05 in the last session, up 2.26% from day before closing price of $93.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 392274 shares were traded. R stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at R’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $96 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when GALLO-AQUINO CRISTINA sold 3,690 shares for $92.47 per share. The transaction valued at 341,214 led to the insider holds 18,642 shares of the business.

HAVENS THOMAS M. sold 12,000 shares of R for $1,056,600 on Nov 15. The President, Global FMS now owns 29,912 shares after completing the transaction at $88.05 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, HAVENS THOMAS M., who serves as the President, Global FMS of the company, sold 13,567 shares for $88.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,193,896 and left with 41,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ryder’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, R has reached a high of $94.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, R traded on average about 646.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 664.25k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.77M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for R as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 1.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.30% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for R is 2.48, which was 2.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.64. The current Payout Ratio is 14.20% for R, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 1993 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.88 and a low estimate of $3.12, while EPS last year was $3.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.89, with high estimates of $3.07 and low estimates of $2.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.35 and $14.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.58. EPS for the following year is $11, with 9 analysts recommending between $11.5 and $9.98.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.17B to a low estimate of $2.88B. As of the current estimate, Ryder System Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.6B, an estimated increase of 16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.93B, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.86B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for R’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.66B, up 23.50% from the average estimate.