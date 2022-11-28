An investigation into GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)’s technical aspects

The price of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) closed at $1.40 in the last session, up 10.24% from day before closing price of $1.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1079713 shares were traded. GRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2350.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRNA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Morningside Venture Investment bought 3,061,224 shares for $3.92 per share. The transaction valued at 11,999,998 led to the insider holds 15,919,155 shares of the business.

Builders Vision, LLC bought 6,505,102 shares of GRNA for $25,500,000 on Aug 11. The 10% Owner now owns 22,348,123 shares after completing the transaction at $3.92 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Walker Matthew Allen, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,377,551 shares for $3.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,000,000 and bolstered with 22,220,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 47.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRNA has reached a high of $15.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9244, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8396.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRNA traded on average about 459.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 421.34k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 139.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.68M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GRNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 1.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.3 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1 and -$1.