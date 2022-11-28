An investigation into Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s technical aspects

The price of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) closed at $0.19 in the last session, up 6.76% from day before closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0118 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1630591 shares were traded. SYTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1945 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1750.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SYTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYTA has reached a high of $7.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2154, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8311.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SYTA traded on average about 5.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 33.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.91M. Insiders hold about 2.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SYTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 260.92k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.11% and a Short% of Float of 6.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.61M and the low estimate is $25.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 88.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.