An overall feel about Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Becton Dickinson and Company’s stock clocked out at $238.06, up 0.30% from its previous closing price of $237.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 374999 shares were traded. BDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $238.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $236.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BDX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 66.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $235 from $265 previously.

On June 24, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $275.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Hickey David sold 475 shares for $265.00 per share. The transaction valued at 125,875 led to the insider holds 3,331 shares of the business.

Polen Thomas E Jr sold 9,500 shares of BDX for $2,518,735 on Aug 15. The Chairman, CEO and President now owns 28,878 shares after completing the transaction at $265.13 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Polen Thomas E Jr, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,652 shares for $260.00 each. As a result, the insider received 429,520 and left with 28,878 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Becton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 23.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDX has reached a high of $277.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $215.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 229.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 248.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BDX traded 1.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 284.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 283.94M. Insiders hold about 0.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.57M, compared to 3.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 1.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.20, BDX has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.29. The current Payout Ratio is 44.10% for BDX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 20, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.85 and a low estimate of $2.69, while EPS last year was $2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.92, with high estimates of $3.04 and low estimates of $2.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.39 and $11.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.33. EPS for the following year is $12.21, with 15 analysts recommending between $12.5 and $12.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $4.72B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.85B to a low estimate of $4.67B. As of the current estimate, Becton Dickinson and Company’s year-ago sales were $5.13B, an estimated decrease of -8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.69B, a decrease of -6.10% over than the figure of -$8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.62B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.25B, down -7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.81B and the low estimate is $18.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.