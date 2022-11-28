An overall feel about Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) closed at $1.63 up 3.82% from its previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1865356 shares were traded. CANG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cango Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 04, 2018, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.90.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CANG has reached a high of $2.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3976, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6641.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CANG has traded an average of 230.59K shares per day and 458.41k over the past ten days. A total of 139.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.46M. Insiders hold about 8.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CANG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 499.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.44M, compared to 472.09k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.33 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CANG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $595.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $277.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $436.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $576.98M, down -24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $537.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $724.15M and the low estimate is $351.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.