Are Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) closed at $9.61 down -1.44% from its previous closing price of $9.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1602206 shares were traded. AGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alamos Gold Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on November 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform and sets its target price to $11 from $10 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alamos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 109.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGI has reached a high of $9.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGI has traded an average of 3.71M shares per day and 3.7M over the past ten days. A total of 391.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 391.02M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.78% stake in the company. Shares short for AGI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.93M with a Short Ratio of 9.57M, compared to 10.5M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AGI is 0.13, from 0.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.74.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $228.11M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $240.1M to a low estimate of $214M. As of the current estimate, Alamos Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.1M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $847.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $807.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $820.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $823.6M, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $842.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $917.3M and the low estimate is $796M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.