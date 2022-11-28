Are analysts optimistic about Exagen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XGN) stock?

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ: XGN) closed the day trading at $3.04 down -10.59% from the previous closing price of $3.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 968981 shares were traded. XGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8487 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0048.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XGN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 15, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 15, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XGN has reached a high of $12.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7887, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5105.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XGN traded about 59.05K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XGN traded about 319.84k shares per day. A total of 17.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.62M. Insiders hold about 26.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.60% stake in the company. Shares short for XGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 30.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 29.77k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 0.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.83 and -$2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.89. EPS for the following year is -$2.34, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.89 and -$3.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.3M, down -21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.4M and the low estimate is $38.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.