Are analysts optimistic about Muscle Maker Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock?

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) closed the day trading at $0.39 up 11.27% from the previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0394 from its previous closing price. On the day, 439291 shares were traded. GRIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3989 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3601.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRIL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Mohan Kevin James bought 20,000 shares for $0.35 per share. The transaction valued at 7,100 led to the insider holds 160,963 shares of the business.

Miller Kenneth Eugene bought 1,500 shares of GRIL for $532 on Nov 23. The Chief Operating Office now owns 35,442 shares after completing the transaction at $0.35 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Roper Michael John, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,250 and bolstered with 155,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRIL has reached a high of $1.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3753, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4122.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRIL traded about 154.34K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRIL traded about 505.09k shares per day. A total of 27.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.89M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GRIL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 62.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 81.69k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.22% and a Short% of Float of 0.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.