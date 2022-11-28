Are analysts optimistic about Unisys Corporation’s (NYSE:UIS) stock?

The closing price of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) was $4.27 for the day, down -4.47% from the previous closing price of $4.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588677 shares were traded. UIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UIS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $5.

On September 15, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on September 15, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Thomson Michael M sold 10,028 shares for $21.11 per share. The transaction valued at 211,714 led to the insider holds 45,296 shares of the business.

KENNEY GERALD P sold 4,333 shares of UIS for $95,543 on Feb 23. The SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary now owns 57,472 shares after completing the transaction at $22.05 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Thomson Michael M, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 4,337 shares for $22.05 each. As a result, the insider received 95,631 and left with 37,872 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UIS has reached a high of $23.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.4912, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.9396.

Shares Statistics:

UIS traded an average of 608.52K shares per day over the past three months and 982.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.83M. Shares short for UIS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 2.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.24% and a Short% of Float of 7.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.96 and $1.76.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $497.7M to a low estimate of $465M. As of the current estimate, Unisys Corporation’s year-ago sales were $488M, an estimated decrease of -2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $600.47M, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of -$2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $629.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $574.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05B, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.19B and the low estimate is $2.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.