Are Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) closed at $36.81 up 2.31% from its previous closing price of $35.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2226024 shares were traded. EQNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Equinor ASA’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equinor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQNR has reached a high of $41.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.35.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EQNR has traded an average of 3.70M shares per day and 3.28M over the past ten days. A total of 3.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 909.93M. Insiders hold about 67.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EQNR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.33M with a Short Ratio of 7.19M, compared to 8.4M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EQNR is 1.68, from 0.47 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.97.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.68 and $6.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.84. EPS for the following year is $5.71, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.57 and $5.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $134.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $87.21B, up 54.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $128.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $163.66B and the low estimate is $93.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.