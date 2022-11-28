Are First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.70, up 4.60% from its previous closing price of $15.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 344640 shares were traded. FWRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FWRG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24.50 to $22.

On January 13, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $24.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on January 13, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA sold 675,000 shares for $14.80 per share. The transaction valued at 9,991,688 led to the insider holds 41,564,784 shares of the business.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA sold 675,000 shares of FWRG for $9,991,688 on Oct 06. The 10% Owner now owns 41,564,784 shares after completing the transaction at $14.80 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 675,000 shares for $14.80 each. As a result, the insider received 9,991,688 and left with 41,564,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWRG has reached a high of $21.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FWRG traded 279.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 192.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.40M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FWRG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 854.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.76M, compared to 965.16k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 7.98%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $180.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $184.4M to a low estimate of $177.8M. As of the current estimate, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $157.44M, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.77M, an increase of 16.10% over than the figure of $14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $192.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $182.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FWRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $734.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $723.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $728.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $601.19M, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $852.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $860.95M and the low estimate is $835.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.