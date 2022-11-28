As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Compass Inc. (COMP) offers stability

The closing price of Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) was $2.86 for the day, up 1.42% from the previous closing price of $2.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564812 shares were traded. COMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7250.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COMP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on July 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

On June 21, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Wilkie Danielle J. sold 6,464 shares for $2.15 per share. The transaction valued at 13,890 led to the insider holds 604 shares of the business.

Wilkie Danielle J. sold 1,109 shares of COMP for $3,161 on Oct 07. The President, Customer Success now owns 604 shares after completing the transaction at $2.85 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Wilkie Danielle J., who serves as the President, Customer Success of the company, sold 1,109 shares for $2.81 each. As a result, the insider received 3,116 and left with 302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COMP has reached a high of $11.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6076, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6511.

Shares Statistics:

COMP traded an average of 4.47M shares per day over the past three months and 5.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 432.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 406.73M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COMP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.69M with a Short Ratio of 15.00M, compared to 14.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.32% and a Short% of Float of 7.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.16 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.42B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.84B and the low estimate is $5.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.