As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) offers stability

The closing price of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) was $0.43 for the day, up 34.06% from the previous closing price of $0.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1090 from its previous closing price. On the day, 159379436 shares were traded. COSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3626.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COSM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when Siokas Grigorios bought 12,500,000 shares for $0.12 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,000 led to the insider holds 19,334,168 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has reached a high of $4.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1652, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9715.

Shares Statistics:

COSM traded an average of 26.87M shares per day over the past three months and 137.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.33M. Insiders hold about 23.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for COSM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 746.35k with a Short Ratio of 6.52M, compared to 85.55k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.