As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) offers stability

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) closed the day trading at $8.22 up 7.31% from the previous closing price of $7.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2308584 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YPF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on January 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, YPF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YPF has reached a high of $8.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.10.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YPF traded about 2.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YPF traded about 2.06M shares per day. A total of 393.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.36M. Insiders hold about 99.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.80% stake in the company. Shares short for YPF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.7M with a Short Ratio of 10.10M, compared to 9.98M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.72 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.03 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.19. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.17 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $4.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.6B to a low estimate of $3.96B. As of the current estimate, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s year-ago sales were $3.62B, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.2B, an increase of 16.10% less than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.73B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YPF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.24B, up 21.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.77B and the low estimate is $13.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.