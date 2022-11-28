BURL (Burlington Stores Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Burlington Stores Inc.’s stock clocked out at $196.60, up 0.46% from its previous closing price of $195.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 686230 shares were traded. BURL stock price reached its highest trading level at $199.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $195.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BURL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $183.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on June 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $175.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Burlington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 79.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 158.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BURL has reached a high of $304.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 133.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 165.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BURL traded 1.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.96M. Shares short for BURL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.26M with a Short Ratio of 4.64M, compared to 3.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.51% and a Short% of Float of 7.48%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.64, with high estimates of $2.79 and low estimates of $2.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.23 and $3.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.02. EPS for the following year is $6.13, with 21 analysts recommending between $7.03 and $4.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BURL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.31B, down -8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.94B and the low estimate is $9.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.