Considering Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) closed at $2.92 in the last session, up 2.46% from day before closing price of $2.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2198617 shares were traded. SAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8800.

We take a closer look at SAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.13.

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Over the past 52 weeks, SAN has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5732, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8568.

According to the various share statistics, SAN traded on average about 5.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.77M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.77B. Insiders hold about 21.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SAN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.38M with a Short Ratio of 9.67M, compared to 5.38M on Sep 14, 2022.

The forward annual dividend rate for SAN is 0.11, which was 0.13 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.09%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.50% for SAN, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 11, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.