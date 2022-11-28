Considering Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $4.89 in the prior trading day, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) closed at $4.95, up 1.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 683325 shares were traded. NRGV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NRGV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On March 22, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On March 14, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $9.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on March 14, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when GROSS WILLIAM sold 16,250 shares for $3.78 per share. The transaction valued at 61,394 led to the insider holds 1,590,997 shares of the business.

GROSS WILLIAM sold 16,250 shares of NRGV for $58,729 on Oct 24. The Director now owns 1,607,247 shares after completing the transaction at $3.61 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, GROSS WILLIAM, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 80,000 shares for $4.22 each. As a result, the insider received 337,440 and left with 4,822,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRGV has reached a high of $22.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3150, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.7778.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 955.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 920.69k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 140.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.49M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NRGV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 3.32M, compared to 2.52M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $545.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $588.7M and the low estimate is $453.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 564.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.