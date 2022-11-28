Considering Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $10.58 in the prior trading day, Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) closed at $11.29, up 6.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521038 shares were traded. HDSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HDSN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on March 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $6.50 from $4 previously.

B. Riley FBR Inc. reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on March 06, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7.50 to $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Krishnamurti Nat sold 46,194 shares for $10.13 per share. The transaction valued at 467,945 led to the insider holds 25,207 shares of the business.

Krishnamurti Nat sold 45,000 shares of HDSN for $479,700 on Nov 08. The CFO now owns 71,401 shares after completing the transaction at $10.66 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, ABBATECOLA VINCENT P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $9.75 each. As a result, the insider received 194,920 and left with 125,578 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hudson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HDSN has reached a high of $11.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 685.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 374.69k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.30M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HDSN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 1.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.79 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $79.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.4M to a low estimate of $78M. As of the current estimate, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.65M, an estimated increase of 31.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.23M, a decrease of -4.10% less than the figure of $31.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HDSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $306.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $304.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192.75M, up 57.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $324.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $330M and the low estimate is $320.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.