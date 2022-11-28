EAR (Eargo Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) closed at $0.56 in the last session, up 11.60% from day before closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0580 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1349543 shares were traded. EAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5795 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2021, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on September 23, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Laponis Adam sold 687 shares for $0.52 per share. The transaction valued at 357 led to the insider holds 59,227 shares of the business.

Gormsen Christian sold 2,113 shares of EAR for $1,099 on Nov 17. The President and CEO now owns 123,755 shares after completing the transaction at $0.52 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Thorpe Mark, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 86 shares for $0.51 each. As a result, the insider received 44 and left with 18,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EAR has reached a high of $8.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8031, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1239.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EAR traded on average about 1.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 640.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.07M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EAR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.47M, compared to 1.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.12 and -$2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.44. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$2.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.7M to a low estimate of $7M. As of the current estimate, Eargo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22.87M, an estimated decrease of -68.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.12M, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.5M and the low estimate is $31.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.