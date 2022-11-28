GOTU (Gaotu Techedu Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $1.06 in the prior trading day, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) closed at $1.05, down -0.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1812239 shares were traded. GOTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9602.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GOTU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 26, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $2.60.

CLSA Downgraded its Underperform to Sell on July 26, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $2.70.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOTU has reached a high of $2.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0097, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5325.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 258.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.19M. Insiders hold about 1.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GOTU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.8M with a Short Ratio of 9.68M, compared to 7.79M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $107.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.3M to a low estimate of $81.3M. As of the current estimate, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $291.63M, an estimated decrease of -63.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $353.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $343.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $348.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $984.12M, down -64.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $375.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422.94M and the low estimate is $327.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.