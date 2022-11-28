How is Alset Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AEI) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $0.22 in the prior trading day, Alset Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) closed at $0.23, up 4.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 695296 shares were traded. AEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2237.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AEI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.80 and its Current Ratio is at 24.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 300,000 shares for $0.19 per share. The transaction valued at 57,120 led to the insider holds 75,027,030 shares of the business.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 300,000 shares of AEI for $54,120 on Nov 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 74,727,030 shares after completing the transaction at $0.18 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 300,000 shares for $0.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 52,230 and bolstered with 74,427,030 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEI has reached a high of $1.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2052, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3273.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 628.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 897.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 148.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.21M. Insiders hold about 49.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AEI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 791.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 880.16k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.