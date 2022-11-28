I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in DaVita Inc. (DVA).

The price of DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) closed at $73.92 in the last session, up 2.25% from day before closing price of $72.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 360008 shares were traded. DVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.54.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on November 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $72 from $97 previously.

On October 31, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $117 to $74.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when NEHRA JOHN M bought 5,000 shares for $71.14 per share. The transaction valued at 355,675 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

STAFFIERI MICHAEL DAVID bought 20,000 shares of DVA for $1,554,000 on Jun 23. The Chief Operating Officer, DKC now owns 61,190 shares after completing the transaction at $77.70 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, DESOER BARBARA J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,320 shares for $97.42 each. As a result, the insider received 226,010 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DaVita’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DVA has reached a high of $124.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.82.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DVA traded on average about 836.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 654.13k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 91.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.34M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.05% and a Short% of Float of 6.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.98 and a low estimate of $1.6, while EPS last year was $2.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.03, with high estimates of $2.16 and low estimates of $1.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.03 and $7.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.72. EPS for the following year is $9.83, with 6 analysts recommending between $10.04 and $9.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.98B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.03B to a low estimate of $2.95B. As of the current estimate, DaVita Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.94B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3B, an increase of 1.90% over than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.94B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.62B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.47B and the low estimate is $11.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.