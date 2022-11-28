I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY).

After finishing at $7.87 in the prior trading day, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) closed at $8.00, up 1.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2574878 shares were traded. PSNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PSNY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 01, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on August 01, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 133.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSNY has reached a high of $14.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.92M. Insiders hold about 76.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PSNY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.76M with a Short Ratio of 9.42M, compared to 7.74M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.