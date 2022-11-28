I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX).

The price of Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) closed at $4.16 in the last session, up 3.74% from day before closing price of $4.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1003112 shares were traded. SFIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9350.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SFIX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 08 when GURLEY J WILLIAM bought 1,000,000 shares for $5.43 per share. The transaction valued at 5,428,200 led to the insider holds 2,149,762 shares of the business.

Working Capital Advisors (UK) bought 100,000 shares of SFIX for $1,609,790 on Jan 20. The 10% Owner now owns 11,979,753 shares after completing the transaction at $16.10 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, Working Capital Advisors (UK), who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $16.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,228,900 and bolstered with 11,879,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFIX has reached a high of $28.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9803, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2128.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SFIX traded on average about 3.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.78M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SFIX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.89M with a Short Ratio of 13.80M, compared to 19.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.34% and a Short% of Float of 21.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.74. EPS for the following year is -$1.39, with 16 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$1.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, down -12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.05B and the low estimate is $1.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.