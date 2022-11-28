In spite of Carvana Co.’s (NYSE:CVNA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) closed at $7.97 down -1.85% from its previous closing price of $8.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9197607 shares were traded. CVNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Carvana Co.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 27.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 24.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $30 previously.

On November 22, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Taira Thomas bought 35,000 shares for $6.86 per share. The transaction valued at 240,100 led to the insider holds 77,518 shares of the business.

GILL DANIEL J. bought 133,000 shares of CVNA for $1,013,460 on Nov 21. The Chief Product Officer now owns 263,415 shares after completing the transaction at $7.62 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, SULLIVAN GREGORY B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,000 and bolstered with 17,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVNA has reached a high of $296.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CVNA has traded an average of 14.40M shares per day and 19.74M over the past ten days. A total of 105.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.90M. Shares short for CVNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 34.57M with a Short Ratio of 41.32M, compared to 28.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32.68% and a Short% of Float of 55.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$3.13, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.84, with high estimates of -$0.95 and low estimates of -$2.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.49 and -$10.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.78. EPS for the following year is -$5.41, with 21 analysts recommending between -$3.39 and -$9.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.78B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.22B to a low estimate of $3.38B. As of the current estimate, Carvana Co.’s year-ago sales were $3.27B, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.86B, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.39B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.81B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.94B and the low estimate is $14.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.