In the case of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO), what’s next?

The closing price of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) was $7.59 for the day, down -0.65% from the previous closing price of $7.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 401419 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EGO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 09, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $12.

BofA/Merrill Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on March 04, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGO has reached a high of $12.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.88.

Shares Statistics:

EGO traded an average of 1.96M shares per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.26M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EGO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 5.81M, compared to 7.26M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.03 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $258.1M to a low estimate of $258.1M. As of the current estimate, Eldorado Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $244.63M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $956.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $876M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $915.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $940.91M, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $951M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.