In the case of Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM), what’s next?

The closing price of Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) was $0.12 for the day, up 2.48% from the previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0029 from its previous closing price. On the day, 841354 shares were traded. TUEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1187.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TUEM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TUEM has reached a high of $2.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1333, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5632.

Shares Statistics:

TUEM traded an average of 2.85M shares per day over the past three months and 832.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 178.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.37M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TUEM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.63M with a Short Ratio of 7.98M, compared to 6.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.03% and a Short% of Float of 17.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $174.75M to a low estimate of $174.75M. As of the current estimate, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s year-ago sales were $183.62M, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TUEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $803.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $803.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $803.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $749.81M, up 7.20% from the average estimate.