In What Direction Will Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s (NYSE:ELP) Stock Goes From Here?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) closed the day trading at $7.31 down -0.27% from the previous closing price of $7.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 412117 shares were traded. ELP stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ELP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 121.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELP has reached a high of $7.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ELP traded about 681.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ELP traded about 901.82k shares per day. A total of 2.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.13M. Insiders hold about 55.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ELP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 3.61M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

ELP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.94, up from 0.97 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 17.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.55. The current Payout Ratio is 179.00% for ELP, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 27, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.44B, down -24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.06B and the low estimate is $3.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.