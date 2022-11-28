In What Direction Will NiSource Inc.’s (NYSE:NI) Stock Goes From Here?

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) closed the day trading at $27.29 up 0.40% from the previous closing price of $27.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 923800 shares were traded. NI stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 305.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $32.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on April 26, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NiSource’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NI has reached a high of $32.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NI traded about 4.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NI traded about 3.96M shares per day. A total of 406.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 404.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.05M with a Short Ratio of 13.98M, compared to 11.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Dividends & Splits

NI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.94, up from 0.85 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.14. The current Payout Ratio is 55.70% for NI, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2545:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $999.21M. As of the current estimate, NiSource Inc.’s year-ago sales were $950.45M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B, an increase of 4.70% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.9B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.03B and the low estimate is $5.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.