In What Direction Will Stryve Foods Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNAX) Stock Goes From Here?

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) closed the day trading at $0.78 up 15.42% from the previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1044 from its previous closing price. On the day, 482133 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNAX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Boever Christopher J. bought 50,000 shares for $0.67 per share. The transaction valued at 33,500 led to the insider holds 3,066,940 shares of the business.

Boever Christopher J. bought 58,955 shares of SNAX for $38,321 on Nov 22. The CEO now owns 3,016,940 shares after completing the transaction at $0.65 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Boever Christopher J., who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 57,908 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 34,745 and bolstered with 2,957,985 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAX has reached a high of $5.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4359, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0777.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNAX traded about 298.67K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNAX traded about 396.82k shares per day. A total of 28.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.39M. Insiders hold about 14.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 153k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 252.69k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.57.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $7.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.06M to a low estimate of $7.85M. As of the current estimate, Stryve Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.06M, an estimated decrease of -12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.14M, an increase of 33.70% over than the figure of -$12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.08M, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.78M and the low estimate is $39.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.