Invest in The RealReal Inc. (REAL) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $1.40 in the prior trading day, The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) closed at $1.51, up 7.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1499977 shares were traded. REAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of REAL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 12, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $3.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on August 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $2.75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Sahi Levesque Rati sold 14,054 shares for $1.38 per share. The transaction valued at 19,395 led to the insider holds 642,838 shares of the business.

Suko Todd A sold 11,174 shares of REAL for $16,459 on Nov 20. The Chief Legal Officer and Secret now owns 374,191 shares after completing the transaction at $1.47 per share. On Nov 20, another insider, Lo Steve Ming, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 8,196 shares for $1.47 each. As a result, the insider received 12,072 and left with 269,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REAL has reached a high of $16.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5252, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8253.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 96.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.75M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for REAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.16M with a Short Ratio of 13.35M, compared to 11.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.82% and a Short% of Float of 14.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.49 and -$1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.59. EPS for the following year is -$1.22, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.91 and -$1.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $634.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $607.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $625.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $467.69M, up 33.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $755.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $811.66M and the low estimate is $713M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.