Invest in WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $98.07 in the prior trading day, WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) closed at $98.66, up 0.60%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 466576 shares were traded. WEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.07.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WEC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on July 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $98 from $108 previously.

On June 27, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $104.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $109.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Lauber Scott J sold 5,000 shares for $97.18 per share. The transaction valued at 485,879 led to the insider holds 24,601 shares of the business.

Erickson Joshua M sold 150 shares of WEC for $13,994 on Nov 15. The VP and Deputy General Counsel now owns 2,121 shares after completing the transaction at $93.30 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, TELLOCK GLEN E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $91.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 91,390 and bolstered with 1,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WEC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEC has reached a high of $108.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 315.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.03M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WEC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 4.59M, compared to 4.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WEC’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.58, compared to 2.91 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.88. The current Payout Ratio is 65.40% for WEC, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.41 and $4.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.39. EPS for the following year is $4.61, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.69 and $4.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.32B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.33B and the low estimate is $8.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.