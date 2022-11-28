Investing in FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) closed at $4.28 down -12.65% from its previous closing price of $4.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.6200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 349536 shares were traded. FNGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FingerMotion Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Shen Martin Chung-Wen bought 4,806 shares for $2.02 per share. The transaction valued at 9,708 led to the insider holds 705,000 shares of the business.

Shen Martin Chung-Wen bought 194 shares of FNGR for $392 on Apr 26. The CEO now owns 700,194 shares after completing the transaction at $2.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 85.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNGR has reached a high of $9.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4040, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7118.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FNGR has traded an average of 3.67M shares per day and 324.92k over the past ten days. A total of 42.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.78M. Insiders hold about 44.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FNGR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 981.56k with a Short Ratio of 1.13M, compared to 12.19k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.