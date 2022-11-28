Investing in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) closed at $8.90 up 1.25% from its previous closing price of $8.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 955673 shares were traded. NINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nine Energy Service Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 15, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $1 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $1.25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Frazier Warren Lynn sold 75,000 shares for $10.01 per share. The transaction valued at 750,630 led to the insider holds 3,771,045 shares of the business.

Frazier Warren Lynn sold 72,489 shares of NINE for $717,134 on Nov 15. The 10% Owner now owns 3,846,045 shares after completing the transaction at $9.89 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Frazier Warren Lynn, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $9.44 each. As a result, the insider received 943,551 and left with 3,918,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NINE has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NINE has traded an average of 936.20K shares per day and 2.51M over the past ten days. A total of 31.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.49M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NINE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.73M, compared to 1.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.52% and a Short% of Float of 12.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $149.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $154.2M to a low estimate of $143.94M. As of the current estimate, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s year-ago sales were $92.87M, an estimated increase of 60.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $149.26M, an increase of 42.00% less than the figure of $60.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $151.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $147.13M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NINE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $564.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $558.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $561.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $349.42M, up 60.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $652.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $655M and the low estimate is $650M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.