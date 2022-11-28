Investing in Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Otonomy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.11, up 4.46% from its previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0049 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3432033 shares were traded. OTIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1050.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OTIC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 24, 2019, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Cayer Paul E sold 5,624 shares for $2.41 per share. The transaction valued at 13,571 led to the insider holds 223,787 shares of the business.

Foster Alan Charles sold 2,559 shares of OTIC for $6,175 on Mar 28. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 177,017 shares after completing the transaction at $2.41 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Savel Robert Michael II, who serves as the Chief Technical Officer of the company, sold 3,325 shares for $2.41 each. As a result, the insider received 8,023 and left with 145,735 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTIC has reached a high of $2.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1708, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3446.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OTIC traded 2.88M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.99M. Insiders hold about 2.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OTIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 496.4k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 722.77k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.85.