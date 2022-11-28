Is Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $4.73 in the prior trading day, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) closed at $4.26, down -9.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 393575 shares were traded. PBYI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PBYI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on October 08, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when HUNT DOUGLAS M sold 429 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 965 led to the insider holds 76,004 shares of the business.

AUERBACH ALAN H sold 1,242 shares of PBYI for $2,794 on Nov 02. The President and CEO now owns 6,312,949 shares after completing the transaction at $2.25 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, NOUGUES MAXIMO F, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 163 shares for $2.25 each. As a result, the insider received 367 and left with 111,085 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Puma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBYI has reached a high of $4.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6968, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7025.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 227.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 538.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.28M. Insiders hold about 15.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PBYI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.49M, compared to 1.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.53 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $50.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.4M to a low estimate of $49M. As of the current estimate, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.31M, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.05M, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.84M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBYI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $218.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $206.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $211.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $253.2M, down -16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $220.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $254.4M and the low estimate is $195M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.