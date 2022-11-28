Is SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) closed at $1.21 in the last session, up 3.88% from day before closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 317689 shares were traded. SOBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SOBR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Beabout J. Steven bought 10,000 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 11,000 led to the insider holds 334,503 shares of the business.

Beabout J. Steven bought 767 shares of SOBR for $859 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 324,503 shares after completing the transaction at $1.12 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Beabout J. Steven, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 28,304 shares for $1.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,267 and bolstered with 323,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1354.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOBR has reached a high of $10.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3622, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3902.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SOBR traded on average about 4.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 14.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.94M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SOBR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 770.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 53.51k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 9.80%.