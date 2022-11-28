Is The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $166.50 in the prior trading day, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) closed at $167.65, up 0.69%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 597492 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PNC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $220 to $250.

On December 10, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $240.UBS initiated its Buy rating on December 10, 2021, with a $240 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Deborah Guild sold 2,833 shares for $159.66 per share. The transaction valued at 452,307 led to the insider holds 20,527 shares of the business.

Lyons Michael P. sold 3,500 shares of PNC for $584,355 on Aug 23. The Executive Vice President now owns 174,651 shares after completing the transaction at $166.96 per share. On May 06, another insider, NIBLOCK ROBERT A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $167.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 334,145 and bolstered with 6,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNC has reached a high of $228.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $143.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 157.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.84M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 410.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 401.94M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PNC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.33M, compared to 5.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PNC’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.60, compared to 6.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.85. The current Payout Ratio is 41.50% for PNC, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 1992 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.19 and a low estimate of $3.75, while EPS last year was $2.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.93, with high estimates of $4.27 and low estimates of $3.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.59 and $14.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.37. EPS for the following year is $16.03, with 21 analysts recommending between $17.28 and $10.65.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $5.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.8B to a low estimate of $5.61B. As of the current estimate, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.13B, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.71B, an increase of 19.80% over than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.46B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.21B, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.16B and the low estimate is $21.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.