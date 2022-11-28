Is this a Prime Time To acquire Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) stock

After finishing at $26.17 in the prior trading day, Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) closed at $26.78, up 2.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1046584 shares were traded. SNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.68.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $32.

On March 16, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $1700.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on March 16, 2022, with a $1700 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Smith’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNN has reached a high of $36.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 769.17k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 438.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 435.25M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SNN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.39M, compared to 3.77M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SNN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.38, compared to 1.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.95. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SNN, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 14, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2499:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.