It’s a good day to be an Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) shareholder

In the latest session, Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) closed at $14.25 up 0.92% from its previous closing price of $14.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 393608 shares were traded. GBDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on September 22, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Rival Anita J. bought 10,000 shares for $13.91 per share. The transaction valued at 139,150 led to the insider holds 61,000 shares of the business.

Golub Lawrence E sold 1,250,000 shares of GBDC for $19,650,000 on Mar 02. The Chairman now owns 1,177,547 shares after completing the transaction at $15.72 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Golub David, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,250,000 shares for $15.72 each. As a result, the insider received 19,650,000 and left with 1,177,547 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Golub’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBDC has reached a high of $16.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GBDC has traded an average of 704.01K shares per day and 732.14k over the past ten days. A total of 170.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.51M. Insiders hold about 5.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GBDC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.71M, compared to 4.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.12%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GBDC is 1.32, from 1.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.80. The current Payout Ratio is 133.40% for GBDC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 12, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1021:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.22 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $1.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $111.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $113.11M to a low estimate of $109.67M. As of the current estimate, Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $81.11M, an estimated increase of 37.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $392.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $377.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $382.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $307.12M, up 24.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $488.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $511.79M and the low estimate is $463.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.